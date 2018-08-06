Call Us Today! 573.875.1099|contact@zrgmail.com
Zimmer Tiger Tailgate

/Zimmer Tiger Tailgate
Zimmer Tiger Tailgate2018-08-06T16:17:06+00:00

Join us at our Tiger Tailgate

Our Tiger Tailgate starts two hours before every Mizzou home game! Just pick up your FREE pass at any of our sponsor locations below. The pass will get you in our tailgate where we have free food, refreshments, and of course … get ready for the big game.

You can find us in front of Mizzou Arena (#1 Champions Drive) in the plaza.

See you there!

Tiger Tailgate Pass Pickup Locations

You’ll be able to pick up your passes the Wednesday before each home game!

In Columbia:

Buffalo Wild Wings
Located at: 505 E Nifong Blvd, Columbia, MO 65203

Farm Power Lawn & Leisure
Located at: 1702 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia, MO 65201

Plasma Biological Services
Located at: 916 East Walnut Street, Columbia, MO 65201

Jones Honda
Located at: 5825 MO-163, Columbia, MO 65201

Bubble Cup Tea Zone
Located at: 23 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201

Carpet One
Located at: 105 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia, MO 65203

Midway Golf & Games
Located at: 5500 W Van Horn Tavern Rd, Columbia, MO 65203

Smallcakes
Located at: 2609 E Broadway #218, Columbia, MO 65201

Boone Hospital Wound Healing Center
Located at: 1701 E. Broadway, Broadway Medical Plaza 3, suite 101, Columbia, Mo 65201

Noodles & Company
Located at: 406 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201
21 Conley Rd, Columbia, MO 65201

The Links at Columbia
Located at: 5000 Clark Ln, Columbia, MO 65202

DJ Hinds State Farm
Located at: 3512 Interstate 70 Dr SE ste a, Columbia, MO 65201

Tiger Express
Located at: 2601 Grindstone Pkwy, Columbia, MO 65201
3715 Sandman Ln, Columbia, MO 65201
212 Nebraska Ave, Columbia, MO 65203

Koonse Glass
Located at: 4153 Paris Rd, Columbia, MO 65202

In Mexico:

Graf & Sons
Located at: 4050 S. Clark St., Mexico, MO 65265

Aussie Outback & Downunder
Located at: 117 W Monroe St, Mexico, MO 65265

In Jefferson City:

Buffalo Wild Wings
Located at: 707-B Stoneridge Pkwy, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Capitol Chrysler
Located at: 3201 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Missouri Valley Mercantile / Archery
Located at: 2436 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Edge Xpress
Located at: 2727 W Edgewood Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Jack Flash
Located at: 910 S Country Club Dr Jefferson City, MO 65109

In Ashland:

Salter Lawn
Located at: 805 Ashley Dr, Ashland, MO 65010

In Holts Summit:

Steve’s Pest Control
Located at: 190 Greenway Dr, Holts Summit, MO 65043

2018 Food & Drink Sponsors

Budlightcurrentlogo

noodles1

2018 Mizzou Home Schedule

Date Victim
September 1st TN-Martin
September 8th Wyoming
September 22nd Georgia
October 20th Memphis
October 27th Kentucky
November 10th Vanderbilt
November 24th Arkansas
 
Tiger Tailgate - Mizzou
 
