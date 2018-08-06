/Zimmer Tiger Tailgate

Join us at our Tiger Tailgate
Our Tiger Tailgate starts two hours before every Mizzou home game! Just pick up your FREE pass at any of our sponsor locations below. The pass will get you in our tailgate where we have free food, refreshments, and of course … get ready for the big game.
You can find us in front of Mizzou Arena (#1 Champions Drive) in the plaza.
See you there!
Tiger Tailgate Pass Pickup Locations
You’ll be able to pick up your passes the Wednesday before each home game!
In Columbia:
Buffalo Wild Wings
Located at: 505 E Nifong Blvd, Columbia, MO 65203
Farm Power Lawn & Leisure
Located at: 1702 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia, MO 65201
Plasma Biological Services
Located at: 916 East Walnut Street, Columbia, MO 65201
Jones Honda
Located at: 5825 MO-163, Columbia, MO 65201
Bubble Cup Tea Zone
Located at: 23 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201
Carpet One
Located at: 105 Business Loop 70 E, Columbia, MO 65203
Midway Golf & Games
Located at: 5500 W Van Horn Tavern Rd, Columbia, MO 65203
Smallcakes
Located at: 2609 E Broadway #218, Columbia, MO 65201
Boone Hospital Wound Healing Center
Located at: 1701 E. Broadway, Broadway Medical Plaza 3, suite 101, Columbia, Mo 65201
Noodles & Company
Located at: 406 S 9th St, Columbia, MO 65201
21 Conley Rd, Columbia, MO 65201
The Links at Columbia
Located at: 5000 Clark Ln, Columbia, MO 65202
DJ Hinds State Farm
Located at: 3512 Interstate 70 Dr SE ste a, Columbia, MO 65201
Tiger Express
Located at: 2601 Grindstone Pkwy, Columbia, MO 65201
3715 Sandman Ln, Columbia, MO 65201
212 Nebraska Ave, Columbia, MO 65203
Koonse Glass
Located at: 4153 Paris Rd, Columbia, MO 65202
In Mexico:
Graf & Sons
Located at: 4050 S. Clark St., Mexico, MO 65265
Aussie Outback & Downunder
Located at: 117 W Monroe St, Mexico, MO 65265
In Jefferson City:
Buffalo Wild Wings
Located at: 707-B Stoneridge Pkwy, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Capitol Chrysler
Located at: 3201 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Missouri Valley Mercantile / Archery
Located at: 2436 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Edge Xpress
Located at: 2727 W Edgewood Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109
Jack Flash
Located at: 910 S Country Club Dr Jefferson City, MO 65109
In Ashland:
Salter Lawn
Located at: 805 Ashley Dr, Ashland, MO 65010
In Holts Summit:
Steve’s Pest Control
Located at: 190 Greenway Dr, Holts Summit, MO 65043
2018 Food & Drink Sponsors
2018 Mizzou Home Schedule
|Date
|Victim
|September 1st
|TN-Martin
|September 8th
|Wyoming
|September 22nd
|Georgia
|October 20th
|Memphis
|October 27th
|Kentucky
|November 10th
|Vanderbilt
|November 24th
|Arkansas