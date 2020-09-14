We all know local area restaurants and bars have been hit the hardest by Covid-19. Here at Zimmer Communications we want to do our part to help out restaurants and bars in our community by giving away $10,000 worth of advertising. If you are interested in participating and are a restaurant or bar owner, nominate yourself between now and Oct 2nd to be entered to win.
Any restaurant or bar owner may register to win this great prize!
*Winner of free advertising will be randomly chosen. Advertising must be used by March 31, 2021. Some restrictions may apply.
Leave A Comment