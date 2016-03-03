You once again helped to make “miracles” happen for MU’s Health Care’s Children’s Hospital during the Missouri Credit Union Miracles For Kids Radiothon!

Two days and just over $253,453 later, it’s fair to say mid-MO believes in miracles! On February 21st and 22rd, 2019, Clear 99, Y107, 93.9 The Eagle and 94.3 KAT Country held the 13th annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon live from the lobby of MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital. We talked with families and hospital staff, shared personal stories and asked listeners to open their hearts and donate to help save the lives of kids

Both days were full of laughs, tears, hugs and entertainment from some of the miracles. Many families who’ve been helped by the hospital came by and brought their kids with them and, as always, it was an exciting time to see how far the kids have come since their accident, emergency or diagnosis. Every year, we have the opportunity to meet new families too; and while we wish we could meet them under different circumstances, our hearts always swell with admiration of their strength.

One of the greatest things about the Radiothon is that all the money stays local; every single last cent. The money raised supports purchase of life saving equipment and supports programmatic needs at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital that benefits pediatric patients from every county in Missouri.

Each year the Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon proves to be one of the most mentally, physically and emotionally draining times of the year for everyone involved, but it’s also exciting, and rewarding and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank you Mid-MO for making miracles happen!

Donations for MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital can still be made online.