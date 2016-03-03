14th Annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon
Here are a few key details to remember about this year’s Radiothon:
WHAT: A 2-day radiothon to raise funds for equipment and to cover the costs of lifesaving equipment and support programmatic needs at the MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital. Veterans United Home Loans will be matching all donations made online! And you can also donate by texting MIRACLE to 51555, thanks to A-1 Containers.
WHEN: Begins Thursday, March 5th, 2020 through Friday, March 6th 2020, 6am to 6pm each day
OTHER DETAILS:
- Full Event Name: 14th Annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon
- Website: https://muhealth.org/radiothon
- Hashtag: #MidMoMiracles
Take our fun quiz below to see how much you know about Children’s Miracle Network!
(Depending on your Internet connection, you may need to allow a few seconds for the quiz to appear below.)
Social media accounts to tag in your posts:
- MO Credit Union
- Website: http://www.missouricu.org/
- Facebook: Missouri Credit Union
- MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital
- Y107
- Website: http://www.y107.com/
- Facebook: Y107
- Twitter: @Y107
- Clear 99
- Website: http://www.clear99.com/
- Facebook: Clear 99
- Twitter: @Clear99
- Kat Country
- Website: http://kat943.com/
- Facebook: 94.3 KAT Country
- Twitter:@KATCountry
- The Eagle 93.9
- Website: http://theeagle939.com/
- Facebook: The Eagle 93.9
- Twitter: @TheEagle939
Thanks you for your support!
Who:
Cosmo, Lauren, Carson and Liz
Scotty & Catryna, Josh Ryan, Aric Bremer and Jamie Mac
Erin Hart & Matt Sharp, Jeremy Washington, Kevin Hilley, John Marsh, Jordan Jay
Branden Rathert, Brad Tregnago, Laura Nauser, Gary Nolan, Brian Hanson
CMN Radiothon 2020 Sponsors
Listed below are the sponsors who help make this event possible. Matching hours are listed next to each sponsor.
Title Sponsor
Missouri Credit Union – Thursday, 4pm – 6pm
Zimmer Communications– Friday, 5pm – 6pm
Online Donation Sponsor
Text Donation Sponsor
Phone Bank Sponsor
Matching Sponsor
Allstate Consultants LLC – Thursday 6am – 7am
Graf & Sons – Thursday from 7am – 8am
Crown Power & Equipment – Thursday from 8am – 9am
The Crossing – Thursday from 9am – 10am
Xtreme Body & Paint – Thursday from 10am – 11am
Phoenix Home Health Care – Thursday from 12pm – 1pm
Aurora Organic Dairy – Thursday from 1pm – 2pm.
Huebert Builders – Thursday from 2pm – 3pm
Monnig Industries – Thursday from 3pm – 4pm
Leubbering Oil – Friday from 7am – 8am
Peters Heating & Air Conditioning – Friday from 8am – 9am
High Street Dentistry – Friday from 9am – 10am
Downtown Appliance – Friday 12pm – 1pm
ACME Constructors – Friday from 11am – 12pm
Monnig Industries – Friday from 3pm – 4pm
Food Sponsors
IHOP
Culvers
Jeanne Campoli
Dairy Queen on Forum
HyVee on Conley
Last Year’s Radiothon Results:
You once again helped to make “miracles” happen for MU’s Health Care’s Children’s Hospital during the Missouri Credit Union Miracles For Kids Radiothon!
Two days and just over $253,453 later, it’s fair to say mid-MO believes in miracles! On February 21st and 22rd, 2019, Clear 99, Y107, 93.9 The Eagle and 94.3 KAT Country held the 13th annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon live from the lobby of MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital. We talked with families and hospital staff, shared personal stories and asked listeners to open their hearts and donate to help save the lives of kids
Both days were full of laughs, tears, hugs and entertainment from some of the miracles. Many families who’ve been helped by the hospital came by and brought their kids with them and, as always, it was an exciting time to see how far the kids have come since their accident, emergency or diagnosis. Every year, we have the opportunity to meet new families too; and while we wish we could meet them under different circumstances, our hearts always swell with admiration of their strength.
One of the greatest things about the Radiothon is that all the money stays local; every single last cent. The money raised supports purchase of life saving equipment and supports programmatic needs at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital that benefits pediatric patients from every county in Missouri.
Each year the Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon proves to be one of the most mentally, physically and emotionally draining times of the year for everyone involved, but it’s also exciting, and rewarding and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank you Mid-MO for making miracles happen!
Donations for MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital can still be made online.