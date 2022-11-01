Holiday Wish

The holiday season is often a time of joy and celebrations, but for some it’s one of the most difficult times of the year. We teamed up with Hibbett Sports, Love Columbia, and Common Ground in Jefferson City to help Mid-Missouri have a happier holiday season! If you or someone you know is struggling, tell us what’s going on and how we can help. Fill out the form below with as much detail as possible, and we will do our best to help. Your wish can be for you, someone else, an organization, or for that person that always gives to others but never does anything for themselves. We can’t grant every wish we receive, but we’ll help as many people as we can have a happy holiday season this year.