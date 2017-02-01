Last Year’s Radiothon Results:

Two days and just over $188,000 later, it’s fair to say mid-MO believes in miracles! On March 17th and 18th, 2016, Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group held the 10th annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon live from the lobby of MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital. On-air talent from 94.3 KAT Country, Y107, 93.9 The Eagle, and Clear 99 interviewed families and hospital staff, shared personal stories and asked listeners to open their hearts and donate to help save the lives of kids.

Both days were full of laughs, tears, hugs and entertainment from some of the miracles. Many families who’ve been helped by the hospital came by and brought their kids with them and, as always, it was an exciting time to see how far the kids have come since their accident, emergency or diagnosis. Every year, we have the opportunity to meet new families too; and while we wish we could meet them under different circumstances, our hearts always swell with admiration of their strength.

One of the greatest things about the Radiothon is that all the money stays local; every single last cent. The money raised supports purchase of life saving equipment and supports programmatic needs at MU Children’s Hospital that benefits pediatric patients from every county in Missouri.

Each year the Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon proves to be one of the most mentally, physically and emotionally draining times of the year for everyone involved, but it’s also exciting, and rewarding and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank you Mid-MO for making miracles happen!

Donations for MU Children’s Hospital can still be made online.