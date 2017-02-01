11th Annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon
Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon Details
Here are a few key details to remember about this year’s Radiothon:
WHAT: A 2-day radiothon to raise funds for equipment and to cover the costs of treatment for patients and families at the University of Missouri Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Veterans United will be matching all donations made online!
WHEN: Begins Thursday, February 16th, 2017 through Friday, February 17th, 2017, 6am to 6pm each day
OTHER DETAILS:
- Full Event Name: 11th Annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon
- Website: https://donatetomu.missouri.edu/CMN/
- Hashtag: #MidMoMiracles
Social media accounts to tag in your posts:
- MO Credit Union
- Website: http://www.missouricu.org/
- Facebook: Missouri Credit Union
- MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital
- Y107
- Website: http://www.y107.com/
- Facebook: Y107
- Twitter: @Y107
- Clear 99
- Website: http://www.clear99.com/
- Facebook: Clear 99
- Twitter: @Clear99
- Kat Country
- Website: http://kat943.com/
- Facebook: 94.3 KAT Country
- Twitter:@KATCountry
- The Eagle 93.9
- Website: http://theeagle939.com/
- Facebook: The Eagle 93.9
- Twitter: @TheEagle939
Thanks you for your support!
CMN Radiothon 2107 Sponsors
Listed below are the sponsors who help make this event possible. Matching hours are listed next to each sponsor.
Title Sponsor
Missouri Credit Union – Thurs, 4p-6p
Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group – Fri, 4p-6p
Online Donation Sponsor
Matching Sponsors
Noodles & Co. – Thurs, 6a-8a
The Crossing – Thurs, 8a-10a
Huebert Builders – Thurs, 10a-12p
Vanderveen Dental – Thurs, 12p-2p
A1 Containers – Thurs, 2p-4p
Peters HVAC – Fri, 6a – 8a
Phoenix Home Healthcare – Fri, 8a-10a
Xtreme Body & Paint – Fri, 8a-10a
Graf & Sons – 12p-2p
Maupin Funeral Home – 2p-4p
Last Year’s Radiothon Results:
Two days and just over $188,000 later, it’s fair to say mid-MO believes in miracles! On March 17th and 18th, 2016, Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group held the 10th annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon live from the lobby of MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital. On-air talent from 94.3 KAT Country, Y107, 93.9 The Eagle, and Clear 99 interviewed families and hospital staff, shared personal stories and asked listeners to open their hearts and donate to help save the lives of kids.
Both days were full of laughs, tears, hugs and entertainment from some of the miracles. Many families who’ve been helped by the hospital came by and brought their kids with them and, as always, it was an exciting time to see how far the kids have come since their accident, emergency or diagnosis. Every year, we have the opportunity to meet new families too; and while we wish we could meet them under different circumstances, our hearts always swell with admiration of their strength.
One of the greatest things about the Radiothon is that all the money stays local; every single last cent. The money raised supports purchase of life saving equipment and supports programmatic needs at MU Children’s Hospital that benefits pediatric patients from every county in Missouri.
Each year the Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon proves to be one of the most mentally, physically and emotionally draining times of the year for everyone involved, but it’s also exciting, and rewarding and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank you Mid-MO for making miracles happen!
Donations for MU Children’s Hospital can still be made online.